Early Blues tries were real bonus

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer was thrilled his side secured another try-bonus point so early in their 38-17 victory against Chippenham.

Blues scored their fourth try moments after half-time, taking their tally to 16 this season as they edge closer to the South West 1 East title.

“It was very professional at the start of the second half because we killed the game off and I thought we were excellent,” said Archer. “We knew they were going to be tough – they’re a young squad and they like to move the ball around fast so they were going to cause us problems at some point.”

Blues started the game in fantastic style as James MacAulay opened the scoring after just four minutes and, despite Chippenham hitting back, Archer’s side dealt with the challenge.

“It’s good to get the early try and after they scored, we tightened up in defence and they didn’t look like they were going to score again.

“It was fairly comprehensive, but again there are things to work on because I thought we looked a bit tired in the final stages of the game.”

Last year, Blues struggled to collect extra points which ultimately was one of the reason’s they were relegated.

With that in mind, Archer said: “It’s a big focus for us. Last year, it was the difference.

“Unfortunately we didn’t convert all our chances, but it shows the ambition of the boys and how far we have come because they weren’t entirely happy with the performance.”

Blues travel to Marlborough on Saturday looking to maintain their 100-per-cent record.