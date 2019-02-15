Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Helicopter and armoured vehicles heading to Thatcham

Army recruitment events in West Berkshire next week

John Herring

John Herring

Helicopter and armoured vehicles heading to Thatcham

THE army will be out in force on the streets of West Berkshire as part of a recruitment drive next week. 

A gazelle helicopter, laser clay shooting and two heavy-armoured vehicles will be taken to Thatcham, while other recruitment events will be held in Newbury and Hungerford. 

Local soldiers and career advisers will be available to answer any questions about regular or reservist roles.

The recruiters will be outside Hungerford Tesco from 10am until 4pm, on Monday, and outside Tesco, Northbrook Street, Newbury, from 10am until 4pm on Tuesday.

The helicopter and armoured vehicles will be based at Thatcham’s Dunstan Green skate park between 10am and 4pm on Wednesday. 

Lead recruiter for Reading AFCO Kayleigh Eve said: “We welcome anyone interested in finding out about the breadth of roles available in the army – as a Regular or Reservist – to come and speak to our career advisers and put their questions to serving soldiers.”

