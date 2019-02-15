Hard work is paying off for Town

THATCHAM boss Danny Robinson believes competition for places is key to continuing their climb up the Southern League Division 1 South table.

The Kingfishers beat high-flying Evesham United 4-2 on Saturday with Shane Cooper-Clark (2), new signing Kyle Dooze and Scott Rees all scoring.

As a result of this win, Thatcham are now five points off a play-off spot and Robinson hopes his side can build momentum.

He said: “It was a hard-fought win because they are a very good side and it’s proves that because of where they are in the table.

“We had to dig deep and it was great to get back to free-flowing football and it was pleasing to get the result.”

Robinson is aware how challenging this division can be and he felt his side showed determination to get the three points.

He said: “You have to work hard against the big sides in this league or else there is only going to be one outcome.

“You also need to have the strength to hurt them going forward, which we did, and hopefully we can be more consistent and see where it takes us.”

Town have some big games coming up, starting on Saturday when they travel to seventh-placed Street.

“We have some difficult games,” he said. “We’re away to Street next and it’ll be one of our hardest games in the division as they beat us last time.

“However, I feel that we’re a different side now because players have come through the door.”

Thatcham have recently added two new recruits to the squad, with Kyle Tooze and Jon Beeden joining from Mangotsfield United and Chippenham Town respectively.

“Kyle has got plenty of experience and he proved that on Saturday because he won us the penalties and also scored,” said Robinson.

“The squad is looking healthier and competition for places is key,” he admitted. “We still have Gareth Thomas and club aptain Tom Melledew out, so we are still missing some key players.

“But it’s important to have competition because players get comfortable when they think they’re going to play it can bring complacency,” he added.