Man confronted by burglars who broke into his Newbury home

BURGLARS confronted a Newbury man after they broke into his home on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old heard stones being thrown at the property in Cresswell Road, before two offenders entered the house through a rear ground floor window.

The burglars confronted the man and demanded cash, but the man refused and they left.

The incident occurred around 9pm on Wednesday, February 13.

The first offender is described as being a white man, around 20-years-old, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with large build and blonde hair.

He was wearing a black beanie hat, a brown face covering and a waist length light coloured trench coat with black shoes.

The second offender is described as being a white man, around 35-years-old. He was wearing a dark coloured coat with combat style trousers and black shoes.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Colin Fearn from Newbury CID, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses in the area who may have seen or heard anything unusual around the time of this incident.

“Anyone with information should report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190047293. Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”