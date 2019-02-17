Lidl wants to open a new store in Tadley

DISCOUNT supermarket chain Lidl is proposing to build a new store in Tadley.

Lidl is now asking residents for feedback regarding the store, which would be situated at the junction of Silchester Road and Mulfords Hill.

A letter was sent to residents on Monday outlining the proposal and inviting people to an open day to view the plans before they are submitted.

Lidl has recently purchased 2.12 acres of undeveloped land, which is the home of the annual Tadley Treacle Fair.

The company’s UK regional head of property James Mitchell said: “We are extremely excited about the prospect of opening a Lidl in Tadley and serving our fresh, quality and incredibly good-value produce which shoppers across the country have come to love.

“We look forward to welcoming anyone along to the public consultation day and showcasing our plans whilst answering any questions.”

Lidl is proposing a single-storey shop facing on to Silchester Road, with 129 parking spaces as well as dedicated motorcycle and cycle parking.

The plans have been met with a mixed response so far.

One resident got in touch with the Newbury Weekly News to say they believe that having a Lidl in Tadley is unneccesary, with Sainsbury’s being so close.

But Ann Marie Hardy, writing on the Spotted Tadley Facebook page, said: “Great news... Sainsburys should not have the monopoly in Tadley, people need choice regardless of their budget.”

Ray Gray added: “Value for money produce and jobs for local people, no brainer.”

A design and access statement, produced by Lidl, states: “Given Lidl’s commitment to invest in Tadley the proposed development will, if consented, be constructed at the earliest opportunity and will therefore increase the locality’s retail offering.”

The public meeting, at Tadley Community Centre in Newchurch Road, will be held between 10am and 7pm on Wednesday, February 20.

For more information on the proposed plans visit http://www.tadley.lidl.co.uk/# or attend the public meeting.