Newbury bowling alley plans approved

£2m alley and laser tag to open later this year

Fiona Tomas

Kennet Shopping Centre finds a buyer

PLANS for a £2m bowling alley in Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre have been approved.

Superbowl UK is set to open the 14-lane 10 pin bowling alley – complete with laser tag and a children’s soft play area – in the former TK Maxx store later this year.

The proposals, which were first revealed at the Newbury Vision conference in October, mark what could be the start of a changing profile for the shopping centre with the inclusion of more ‘mixed-use’ units.

HIG Capital – the private equity investment firm that owns the centre – wants to include more leisure and lifestyle-led outlets in the mall in an attempt to match changes in consumer spending.

