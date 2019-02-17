Scout hut gains support from town council

PLANS to erect a two-storey, four-bedroom dwelling on the site of the dilapidated timber-constructed Wash Common Scout hut have gained support from town councillors.

The current hut, located along Battery End and built in 1912, is cramped and has been ruled as no longer fit for purpose.

There is also no parking available in or around the run-down tin building which, according to applicant Morse Webb Architects, is an inconvenience for other residential properties along the street.

A separate planning application to relocate the Scout hut to acquired land from Falkland Cricket Club on Enborne Street, alongside its proposed new pavilion, has also been submitted.

The wooden copse surrounding the site will also provide amenity space for a variety of Scouting activities that are not available on its current site.

The new Scout hub is intended to have an “informal outdoor feel” and minimal landscaping, intended to enhance the feeling of a ‘woodman’s hut’.

Ample parking facilities at the cricket club would be shared with the Scout hut users, as the facilities will be used at different times.

Speaking at a Newbury Town Council planning and highways committee meeting on Monday night, chairman Adrian Edwards (Con, Falkland) said: “I think we should support this application.

“Anyone who’s been in that building – it’s an awful situation.”

Members also agreed that the proposed development would be in keeping with the residential character of the area and help improve the street scene on Battery End.

It is hoped the proposed development will complement the other residential properties along Battery End, which are all two-storey, red brick with clay roof tiles.

A statement from the design and access statement read: “By creating this new dwelling, the Scout group will be able to create funds for a new, fit-for-purpose Scout hut, in a significantly more appropriate location.”

The 1st Wash Common Scout group has been campaigning over the past 18 months to raise money for the new building.

A fundraising page has been set up on the not-for-profit match-funding website thegoodexchange.com and has so far raised more than £67,000 of its £500,000 target.

To donate, visit thegoodexchange.com and search 1st Wash Common Scout Group.

West Berkshire Council’s planning team are expected to determine the application for the Scout’s new hut by Wednesday, March 12.