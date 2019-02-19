£330,000 grants from Greenham Trust

GREENHAM Trust has announced that a total of £330,000 will be available for reactive grants in 2019.

These funds will be distributed in two grant rounds – one in the spring and another in the autumn.

In 2018, the trust awarded £318,000 across 124 different charitable projects, ranging from equipment for a local Scout group, to funds for youth counselling and to the refurbishment of community buildings.

1st Ufton Nervet Scout Group, based in Padworth, was awarded £3,500 for the purchase of new tents and camping equipment.

Another to benefit was Thatcham Methodist Church, which was awarded £2,370 towards renovations to improve facilities for the various community groups which use the building.

Time to Talk West Berkshire, a charity that allows young people to talk about their mental health, was awarded £6,000 towards its youth counselling service.

Time to Talk West Berkshire office manager Luisa Rayner said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a grant from Greenham Trust towards the counselling service we offer to vulnerable young people in West Berkshire.

“The Good Exchange website made applying for the grant simple and straightforward, and this makes such a difference to the number of young people we can support.”

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton added: “This is just one example of how reactive grant funding can help make a difference.

“Reactive grants are ideal for applicants seeking under £30,000 in funding.”

To find out if your project is eligible for funding, or to submit an application, visit the Greenham Trust website at www.greenhamtrust.com/our-funding and click on ‘How to apply’.

Alternatively, you can call (01635) 817444.

The closing date for applications is Friday, March 8.