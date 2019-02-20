Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Keep an eye out for Tornado flypast this afternoon

West Berkshire residents may see iconic jet on its farewell tour

WEST Berkshire residents may catch a glimpse of the Tornado jets on their farewell tour this afternoon.

The Tornado aircraft has been in service for nearly 40 years but it's now being withdrawn from operational duties.

To mark the occasion the iconic jet is on a final tour of the UK, flying over most RAF bases, to say a final farewell.

It will leave RAF Benson in Oxfordshire at 1.30pm today (Wednesday) before making its way over to the HQ Land Forces in Andover then on to MoD Boscombe Down.

