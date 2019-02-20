Knife carrying man attempts to rob village post office

A KNIFE wielding robber fled a village Post Office empty-handed after being scared off by staff.

A man entered Chieveley Post Office in High Street and threatened a member of staff with a knife at around 6pm on Monday, February 18.

He demanded money from the till before attacking the staff member, who sustained a cut to his mouth and a chipped tooth.

But when the shop owner entered the building from the store room the offender fled empty handed.

He ran off in the direction of Downs End.

The robber is described as a white man with a slim face and patchy black facial hair.

He was wearing a royal blue windbreaker coat with the hood pulled up over his head.

He was also wearing baggy grey tracksuit bottoms and is believed to have an eastern European accent.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Michael Watts of Force CID at Newbury police station, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, and I am appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident or saw a man running from the scene who matches the description to contact police.

“If anybody has any dash-cam footage from around the time of the incident, please also get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190052499.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.