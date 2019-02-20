Man touches himself inappropriately in front of teenage girl

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of outraging public decency in Pangbourne.



The incident took place around 6.45pm on Sunday, February 10 close to the junction of Saxon Place and Reading Road.



The offender drove past the victim, a 13-year-old girl, and parked his car at the junction before touching himself inappropriately.



The offender is described as a white man, of slim build with ginger hair, which was cut short and spiky.

He was wearing a polo top with short sleeves and had oval-shaped glasses with silver frames.



Investigating officer, PC Robert Hubbard-Clark from Newbury Police Station, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual at the time of the incident to come forward.



“Anyone with information can report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190043453.

“Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”