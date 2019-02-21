IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, West Berkshire has the highest carbon footprint in Berkshire.

In other news, pupils took to the streets of Newbury to protest against inaction over climate change.

Also this week, councillors say they did not block the opening of a homeless shelter.

Meanwhile, a campaign has been launched to save a village pub.

Elsewhere, a decision has been made over 40 homes in Burghfield.

In Hungerford, a High Street pub is the latest victim of antisocial behaviour in the town.

Plus, two town councillors will be campaigning for the Liberal Democrats in May’s district council elections.

In Thatcham, there's objections to housing and villagers mark an important centenary.

And in Hampshire, Tadley flats proposals are turned down and Hampshire County Council Leader quits.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

