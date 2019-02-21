Robinson happy with strike partnership

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson has been delighted that new signing Kyle Tooze has struck up a partnership with top scorer Shane Cooper-Clark.

Tooze and Cooper-Clark both scored in last Saturday’s win at Street Town in Southern League Division 1 South.

And Robinson said: “Kyle has settled in like a duck to water.

“He is a loud character, he is a winner and in the three games he has played, he has made an impact.

“Shane has had to do a lot of work this season and it’s helped him out having Kyle in the team because the pair of them have caused teams problems, so it’s a great partnership.”

Robinson says Thatcham will face a ‘monumental task’ when his side host high-flying Cirencester Town at Waterside Park on Saturday.

It will be the third time the two sides have met this season, with both registering a win each.

The Kingfishers beat Cirencester 2-0 in the FA Trophy back in October, but the Gloucestershire side gained revenge when they won 6-2 in the league in November.

Robinson said: “They are a massive threat – you only have to look at the top two in Ben Whitehead and Alan Griffin who are great strikers and big threats.

“They also have Babz Jarra – our man of the match in the FA Vase final – in defence and we all know how good he is.

“This is a monumental task and although we beat them in the FA Trophy, they hammered us at their place,” he said.

But Robinson is confident his side can cause an upset and get another three points on the board.

He said: “I know for a fact if we perform well, then we can go out and cause an upset.”

Thatcham beat Street 2-1 away from home on Saturday, but lost 3-2 at Bristol Manor Farm on Tuesday night.

Shane Cooper-Clark and Kyle Tooze both netted at Street and although they had to defend for large parts of the game, Robinson felt his side deserved the win.

He said: “It was a great win for us because they are one of the best sides that we have played this season, in my opinion.

“We broke quickly, looked sharp and every time we went forward, we seemed to hurt them and we caught them twice.”

Goalkeeper Chris Rackley saved a penalty against Street and kept his side in front.

“In the second half we were defending for our lives, I thought keeper Chris Rackley was outstanding.

“We rode our luck a little bit I must admit, but sometimes you play well and get nothing and other times you don’t play great and get something.

“I thought we deserved the points with how well we worked and how well we defended,” he said.

Tom Melledew was on the bench during Tuesday’s defeat to Bristol and is expected to play a part in the game at Cirencester.

Robinson said: “It was great to have him back on Tuesday, while Gareth Thomas is also close to coming back into the squad, which is a boost.”