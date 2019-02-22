Newbury motorist's sixth conviction for no insurance

A NEWBURY motorist has been caught driving without insurance six times and driving while disqualified twice.

Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Stephens was back in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 7.

He admitted driving a white Ford Transit van on the A339 at Newbury on February 6 while disqualified.

Mr Stephens, of Glendale Avenue, Newbury, and formerly of The Nightingales, Greenham, also admitted driving without insurance on the same occasion – his sixth conviction for that offence – and driving without a test certificate.

The court heard that he also had a previous conviction for driving while disqualified.

Mr Stephens was sentenced to nine weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to complete rehabilitation activities, including attendance at a thinking schools course, and to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.