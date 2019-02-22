Newbury motorist's sixth conviction for no insurance

Do you own a Chris Hall 'Italian'?
Fri, 22 Feb 2019
A NEWBURY motorist has been caught driving without insurance six times and driving while disqualified twice.
Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Stephens was back in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 7.
He admitted driving a white Ford Transit van on the A339 at Newbury on February 6 while disqualified.
Mr Stephens, of Glendale Avenue, Newbury, and formerly of The Nightingales, Greenham, also admitted driving without insurance on the same occasion – his sixth conviction for that offence – and driving without a test certificate.
The court heard that he also had a previous conviction for driving while disqualified.
Mr Stephens was sentenced to nine weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.
He was ordered to complete rehabilitation activities, including attendance at a thinking schools course, and to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.
boris
22/02/2019 - 07:07
Suspended what a joke this country is do you think he will stop breaking the law seriously
Reply
Owen1
22/02/2019 - 07:07
Just arrest him and shove him in the cells to stop him reoffending?
Reply