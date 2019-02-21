Newbury town council seeking views on recreation ground

NEWBURY Town Council is seeking views from residents for the enhancement of City Recreation Ground, including a proposal for a junior cricket pitch.

The recreation ground is well used and currently has a full-size football pitch, changing rooms for teams to use and a play area for both toddlers and young children.

There are various shrub beds, a plum and apple orchard and it is a popular site for dog walkers.

There is also a small copse which has been planted with native trees and a new shared-use cycle and pedestrian pathway was installed in 2018.

Newbury Town Council is now seeking residents’ views about the recreation ground, including a possible junior cricket pitch.

The consultation can be found at www.newbury.gov.uk or any views can be emailed to office@newbury.gov.uk

The consultation closes on February 28.