Two teenagers arrested after series of airgun incidents in Tadley

TWO teenagers have been arrested following a number of incidents where airgun pellets were fired at people in Tadley.

Officers are carrying out extra patrols after the incidents, which occurred in Silchester Road on Monday, February 18 and Tuesday, February 19.

In total, seven members of the public reported being struck by what they believe to be airgun pellets.

Six of the victims were not seriously injured, but a 16-year-old boy had to go to hospital to have a pellet removed from the back of his head.

The victims are:

. A 13-year-old boy from Pamber Heath, who was hit on the back at 5.50pm on February 18.

. A 52-year-old woman from Tadley, who was hit on the leg at around 5.45pm. on February 18.

. A 51-year-old man from Tadley, who was hit on the back at around 5.45pm on February 18.

. A 54-year-old woman from Pamber Heath, who was hit on her right leg at around 6pm on February 18.

. A man (no age given) from Basingstoke, who was walking in Silchester Road between 3.40pm and 4pm on February 19, when he heard something go past his ear and believed something had been fired towards him.

. A 45 year old woman from Tadley, who was hit on the back at around 3pm and 4pm on February 19.

. A 57 year old woman from Pamber Heath who was carrying a rucksack, believed the rucksack was struck by a pellet between 3pm and 3.30pm on February 19.

. A 16-year-old boy from Reading, who was hit on the back of the head between 3.15pm and 3.45pm on February 19. The boy was taken to hospital for the pellet to be removed.

. A 58 year old woman from Ashford Hill, who was hit on the neck and arms at 3.30pm on February 19.

. On the evening of February 18, a black Mini car being driven by a 20 year old man from Tadley, was hit by an object, suspected to be an air pellet.

A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from Tadley, have been arrested in relation to these incidents and remain in custody.

Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Martin Cullis said: “Our local teams are working closely with investigators to understand what led to this incident, to deal with those responsible and to prevent any reoccurrences.

“We also have a number of officers carrying out extra patrols to provide reassurance in the local community.

“If you have any concerns, or if you have any information, please speak to one of the officers, or your local neighbourhood policing team.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the last few days to get in contact with us on 101 and quote 44190059717.

“Alternatively call Crimestoppers and leave information anonymously on 0800 555 111.”