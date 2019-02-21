Defeat is a wake-up call for Blues

PAUL Archer said that his Newbury Blues squad can’t be too upset after losing their first game of the season.

Blues suffered a 26-24 defeat to Marlborough last weekend, ending their 19-game winning streak in South West 1 East.

But, despite the defeat, Newbury still have a 15-point lead at the top, ahead of the final six games of the campaign.

Archer said: “It was a fantastic game of rugby and certainly a great one for the spectators because the game easily matched the intensity and skill of the league above.

“It was great for us to be tested in those conditions and although we were on the wrong end of the result, performance-wise, we were pretty good.”

Blues converted a penalty with minutes remaining to take a 24-23 lead, but Marlborough hit back to win with a last-minute penalty.

“We had an opportunity to win the game, but should we have won it? Probably not on the balance of how things went on the day,” Archer admitted.

“It was a game of fine margins and it came down to one conversion.

“Despite our winning run, you can’t take for granted any game because on any given day, as Marlborough proved, teams can cause us issues.

“It would have been nice to be unbeaten for 20 games, but to go through the season without a loss is a big ask.

“In terms of the process, we didn’t get everything right, but we played very well so we can’t be too disappointed.”

Blues now have a week off before hosting Witney on March 2 and Archer said: “One defeat does not derail us, but it’s just a little bit of a wake-up call because not every game is going to go our way.”