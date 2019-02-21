Herring: We need a good run of results

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring is confident his side can still beat the drop from the National League South.

The Crusaders fell to a 3-1 away defeat to Chippenham Town on Saturday and are now three points off safety after wins for relegation rivals Gloucester City and Truro City.

Hungerford took the lead in the sixth minute through Danilo Orsi-Dadomo, but Cameron Hargreaves was sent off and Chippenham sealed the win with three second-half goals.

“I was very frustrated on the whole and it was a very disappointing result,” said Herring. “When we had 11 men we were well on top and in the first half we should have been more than one goal ahead.

“The red card incident obviously changed the game – it was very unfortunate and we were unable to hold it out.”

Hargreaves was shown a straight red after preventing a counter-attack and Herring felt the decision was harsh.

“It’s a difficult one because things like that happen every week and sometimes yellow cards are shown.

“He prevented a counter-attack and I spoke to numerous people at the game and many said it was not a red card.”

Town return to Bulpit Lane on Saturday when they face promotion-chasing Welling United and Herring wants to see more consistent results.

“We need to try and get a bit of a run together,” he said. “We keep winning one then losing two, so we need to find that consistency.”

Despite defeat at Chippenham, the Herring was happy with the effort and commitment he saw from his players.

“What was pleasing from that was that even with a man less, the boys put in so much effort and they never gave up.

“We still looked dangerous when we were behind, so I just want to see more of the same and results should come.”