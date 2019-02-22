Do you have what it takes to be pancake tosser of the year?

NEWBURY pancake race organisers are calling for more entrants to this year’s heats so that the event doesn’t fall flat in its 25th anniversary year.

The pan-tastic event returns on Shrove Tuesday (March 5) and will see teams of tossers compete for for the title of Newbury Pancake Champions of 2019 award, sponsored by The Newbury Weekly News.

The flipping entrants will also battle for the Best Dressed Team award, sponsored by Henwick Properties, and Pancake Tosser of the Year, sponsored by Gecko Communications.

Traditional pancake lunches will be served from 12.15pm in St Nicolas Church hall, costing £6.

The races and lunches are organised by Soroptimist International Newbury and District and all proceeds will be donated to Eight Bells for Mental Health.

Sponsors and teams of four are being sought for the event, which starts at 12pm.

Those jumping into the frying pan are Briars Dental Centre, Gardner Leader, Irwin Mitchell Private Wealth, Newbury Racecourse, Lifecycle Software Ltd, and Newbury Hall School.

Sponsors so far are Accounting & Taxation Centre, Briars Dental Centre, Lifecycle Software Ltd, and Irwin Mitchell Private Wealth.

Last year’s races had to be called off for the first time in their history owing to bad weather and slippery conditions.

Organiser and Soroptimist, Katy Hawthorne, said: “It would be great if you could support us this year. Last year we had to cancel because of the adverse weather and thank you to all those who donated their entry fees.

“It will be great to back in the Market Place again this year, weather permitting.”

More information and entry forms can be obtained from Mrs Hawthorne on 01635 34045 07810 767026 or by emailing kfh7@hotmail.com