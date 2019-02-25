128 years of volunteering

VOLUNTEERS with a combined total of 128 years service were on hand at the Oxfam shop in Northbrook Street last week when it reopened its doors to customers following a refurbishment.

The Newbury store had been closed for four weeks for essential maintenance and redecoration.

Once the workmen left, the volunteers got busy behind the scenes, refitting the shop and restocking the shelves.

Oxfam area manager Nihal Alahendra said: “I’d like to thank our customers and supporters for their patience while the shop was closed.

“Our team of volunteers has worked very hard to allow us to reopen as quickly as possible so that we can continue raising money to support Oxfam’s fight against poverty. Come and see what we have to offer.”

Volunteer for 11 years Anne Harding said: “I love the satisfaction that comes from helping such a worthwhile cause.

“The job is varied, we have a really friendly team and now we’ve got a bright, fresh environment to work in.”

She added: “We’re always looking for more volunteers, so if you’re interested in joining us – even if you can only spare a couple of hours a week – do drop in and find out more.

“We’d love to see you.”