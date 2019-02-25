Boost for school's art tech department

NEWBURY Building Society has provided a £500 boost to a Hungerford school’s new art and technology department.

John O’Gaunt School’s Parent School Association (PSA) successfully applied for a one-off donation from the society under its Community Support Scheme.

The financial support will go towards providing equipment for the new department, supporting the launch of a photography club and running a young journalists’ club.

Information communication technology, media and technology teacher Deborah Arden-Hunt said: “Having a building society that is really local means they play a unique role within the community.

“This means Newbury Building Society extends beyond simply providing people with financial products and services, but enthusiastically takes part in social enterprise, caring about their local area and supporting a community in need, especially for students where there is no exposure to ‘outside the curriculum’ and ‘extending the curriculum’ activities.”

PSA chairwoman Sian Piper said: “We’re ecstatic to have received the donation.

“The art department has begun planning exactly what purchases they will need to start the department off.

“This will include flash umbrellas, zoom lens, backdrop, filters and an SLR camera.

“We hope to create an innovative programme which will have significant results on the engagement of the students and benefit the whole school community.”

Newbury Building Society marketing and communications manager Emma Simms said: “It’s a pleasure to award John O’Gaunt School a cheque for £500 from our Community Support Scheme.

“We hope the students enjoy their new arts facilities and we look forward to seeing their creative work in the future.”

Further information about the society’s Community Support Scheme and eligibility requirements can be found on its webpage.

Applications for 2019 consideration are now open, with the panel meeting to allocate the next round of funding in early May.