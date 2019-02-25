Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police let 'modern slavery' pair go without charge

Arrests were made as part of operation in Newbury two years ago

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

TWO people arrested in a much-publicised police operation against ‘modern slavery’ in Newbury have been released without charge, the Newbury Weekly News can reveal.

In October 2017, Thames Valley Police said it was supporting National Anti-Slavery Day and issued a press statement that the pair had been held as part of its Hidden Harm campaign.

Officers reportedly made the arrests at around 11.15am at a property in Bartholomew Street.

A 39-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Newbury, were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

The force said at the time that its campaign was focusing on modern slavery, highlighting the signs that may indicate someone is being exploited and encouraging people to report their concerns.

However, no-one appeared to have been charged as a result of the arrests and this week a spokesman for the force, James Williams, said: “They were both released without charge”.

