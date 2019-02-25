Man was holding a "shotgun" during road rage incident

A MAN holding a "shotgun" shouted at another driver during a road rage incident in Mortimer.

Thames Valley Police are now appealing to trace a specific witness.

At 6.30pm on Monday, February 11, the victim, a man in his fifties, was driving along Beech Hill Road when a muddy black pick-up truck, possibly a Hilux Invincible, pulled out of a side road in front of him, causing him to stop.

The occupant of the truck approached the man’s car and began shouting at him while holding what appeared to be a shotgun.

The man then got back in to the truck and drove away towards Mortimer. A woman in a silver Renault Clio was at the scene but drove away before the victim could speak to her.

The offender is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of average build, aged in his forties, with dark brown stubble.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black jacket, light denim jeans and a black bobble hat.

Investigating officer Pc Stewart Argyle, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to the driver of the silver Renault Clio, as she may have witnessed the incident and have information which could assist our investigation. If you believe this was you, please contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information about the incident which could assist the investigation should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43190044890 or make a report online.

If you do not wish to speak to police, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.