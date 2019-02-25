Teenager assaulted outside Newbury kebab shop

THAMES Valley Police have released CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an assault on a teenager in Newbury.

The incident, which took place around 4.10am on Saturday, February 23, involved an 18-year-old man who was assaulted at Kebab Korner in the Market Place.

An unopened drinks can was thrown at him, striking him in the head.

The victim suffered a cut above his eyebrow, and was taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital for stitches.

He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Lucy Drake of Newbury police station, said: “We are releasing these CCTV images as we believe the man pictured may have vital information regarding this incident.

“If you recognise him, or were in the area at the time and believe you can help, please get in touch with police.

“Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 and quote reference 43190057886."

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.