Teacher's praise for her dancers' passion and creativity

THE Clere School in Burghclere held a dance showcase earlier this month.

On February 5, more than 100 pupils demonstrated their skills.

The showcase was an opportunity for students to show their parents/carers what they had created in their dance lessons and curriculum enrichment lessons.

The school’s head of physical education Corinne King said: “Some of the costumes that the girls had created at home with their parents/careers were brilliant and I would like to thank you for the time put into these.

“Before the showcase, the girls were allowed to facepaint to get into character and I was impressed with what they came up with.

“As their teacher, I am proud of what they achieved and the passion that these students showed from the start of their dance lessons to the showcase.

“This showcase was very diverse with all abilities of students taking part.

“Well done to all students involved – it was a privilege to work with you all.”

The majority of the students had a class a week for six weeks to prepare for the show.

There were more than 300 spectators for the showcase, which included songs from The Lion King, Thriller, Ghost Dance by Christopher Bruce, Military, Pink Panther and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Year 8 pupil, Daisy Voke, said: “My year group learned a Thriller dance which was really fun to learn and perform.

“Some girls and boys learnt another dance in their curriculum enrichment lessons.

“The dance showcase is a really fun and exciting opportunity for students such as myself.

“I really enjoyed it and can’t wait for next year’s.”