Tributes to ex-Trinity pupil Harry

TRIBUTES have been paid to a teenager who died in a motorcycle crash in Thatcham last month.

Harry Broad sustained serious injuries in the collision in Lower Way on January 21.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and died on January 26 – three days after his 18th birthday.

Mr Broad, from Swindon, was a former pupil at Newbury’s Trinity School, which has paid tribute to him in its newsletter.

It reads: “Our school community has been saddened and shocked by the tragic loss of Harry Broad recently in a road traffic accident.

“He was a quiet, caring student with a good sense of humour who was well-liked by peers and staff alike.

“We are supporting his family with love and compassion and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

A message from Mr Broad’s family said: “Beloved son of Mark and Sadie, loving brother to Noah and Callum and precious grandson to Sue and Irene. Harry will be hugely missed by all those that knew him.”

Mr Broad’s funeral will be held at 11.30am at St Mary’s Church, Shaw, on Thursday, February 28, followed by committal at West Berkshire Crematorium.

People have been asked to wear blue, which was his favourite colour.

Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made to the John Radcliffe Hospital Neurological Intensive Care Unit, care of Turner Brothers, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6BD.

The collision, which involved a silver Mercedes ML and a blue Yamaha motorcycle, occurred on the junction of Lower Way and Pound Lane at around 7.30am.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

An inquest into Mr Broad’s death has been opened by the Berkshire Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the collision should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting URN 143 of January 21.