60-year-old man pushed into the canal by two teenagers in Newbury

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two teenage boys pushed a 60-year-old man into the canal in Newbury on Sunday.

The victim was standing on the canal towpath close to the Camp Hopson department store. He had lifted his boat from the canal and was preparing to move it to his car.



Two offenders then approached the victim and pushed him into the canal before running away from the scene towards Camp Hopson.



The offenders are described as being in their mid to late teens.



The victim was not injured during the incident.



Investigating officer, Pc Shaun Bull from the Newbury Investigation Hub, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward, as they may have information vital to our investigation.



“The area will have been relatively busy at the time of the incident due to the warm and sunny weather.



“Anyone with information about this incident, or that could assist in the recovery of these items, should report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190058762.

"Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

