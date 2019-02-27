Theale man admits killing girlfriend, but denies murder

A Theale man has admitted to killing his girlfriend, but denies murdering her.

Mark Sinclair appeared at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with murdering 28-year-old Kylie Dembrey.

Police were called to Blossom Lane in the early hours of September 6, 2018 after Mr Sinclair called 999 saying that he had killed the mother-of-two.

Mr Sinclair admits killing Miss Dembrey but denies murdering her, and his defence must prove manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The court heard that Mr Sinclair had been sectioned and had spent time in hospitals because of his mental condition.

Claire Wade QC, defending Mr Sinclair, said: "The facts of this killing are agreed. They are not disputed by my client. He does not dispute that he killed Kylie Dembrey, normally that would make what he has done murder."

But she added that the law could distinguish between murder and manslaughter via an abnormality of mental functioning, arising from a recognised medical condition.

Mary Loram QC, prosecuting, argues that Mr Sinclair's actions were the "result of anger and an outburst of violence rather than any episode involving a mental illness."

The trial continues and it is for a jury of five women and seven men to determine whether Mr Sinclair murdered his girlfriend, or did so while suffering from a medical episode.

