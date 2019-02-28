Newbury mother jailed for 'county lines' drug dealing

A NEWBURY woman has been jailed for drug offences in the town.

Beverley Emery pleaded guilty to four counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, crack cocaine and heroin.

The 35-year-old was caught in Faraday Road on 14 July last year, where police seized crack cocaine, heroin and cash.

Emery was caught a second time on July 18 after police detained and searched her in Parkway, again finding crack cocaine, heroin and cash on her.

Emery, of Ludlow Close, Newbury, was charged on October 23, 2018.

After pleading guilty to four counts on January 21, Emery was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on February 22.

Two counts of possessing criminal property were left to lie on file.

Investigating officer Pc James Botto, based at Newbury police station, said: “Emery is a persistent drug dealer and will now spend time in prison for these crimes.

“Drug offences will not be tolerated in the Thames Valley. Police officers will continue to work to secure convictions with regards to drugs supply to ensure cases are brought to court.”

For a full court report of the sentencing, see this week's Newbury Weekly News.

Thames Valley Police said people concerned about drug offences can contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 or make a report online.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.