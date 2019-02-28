Premier League debut is the right time for Humphries

NEWBURY Darts player Luke Humphries will be making his Premier League debut tonight when he faces world number seven Gerwyn Price.

It was announced that nine contenders - made up of future stars - would be replacing Gary Anderson, who picked up an injury prior to the competition.

Humphries will be first on stage when it kicks off at Westpoint Exeter at 7pm tonight.

The 24-year-old earned his spot in the Premier League after a sensational run at the World Championships, which saw him reach the last eight of the competition.

"I'm out to show everyone that my performances at the Worlds weren't a flash in the pan," Humphries said to the PDC. "This game could kick-start my year and prove that I belong up there.

"I know it will be a tough game against Gerwyn but I definitely think I can win.

"When I play on TV it makes me come alive, there's just something about it that makes you focus more, I think that is the same for a lot of the younger players.

"A good performance on Thursday would boost my confidence and I think it's come at the right time for me because I'm not playing too well on the floor at the moment."

It's the start of a busy few days for Humphries, who enters into the UK Open in Minehead this weekend, where he is due to face Vincent van der Voort in the third round.