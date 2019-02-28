Two police officers injured in collision in Hungerford

TWO Thames Valley Police officers have been injured following a collision in Hungerford last night (Wednesday).

The officers, who were on duty at the time, were travelling along the A4 Bath Road in a police car at about 11.40pm.

Their car was involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle.

One of the officers sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The other officer sustained minor injuries and was also taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

The driver of the heavy goods vehicle was not injured.

An investigation into the incident is taking place, and the driver of the heavy goods vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He is currently in police custody.

Superintendent Jim Weems, local police area commander for West Berkshire, said: “Our thoughts are with these two officers, their families and their colleagues.

“They are receiving support at this difficult time."

If anyone has any information relating to this incident, we would ask that they call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 1570 (27/2).