Cheap Street road closure

road ahead closed

A SHORT section of Cheap Street will be closed for four weeks from Monday.

The closure will be from Newbury Baptist Church, past Sundial House to the A339 (southbound only).

This is to allow a new kerb line adjacent to Sundial House to be constructed and for ducts to be placed across the A339.

The vehicle movements in to Cheap Street from the A339 will be as normal, with two-way traffic still maintained in both directions along Cheap Street and to the station (from both directions).

The only movement not permitted during the closure will be vehicles wishing to exit on to the A339 from Cheap Street.

