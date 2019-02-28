Town will fight till the end, admits Herring

WHEN you’re four points adrift of safety in National League South, the last team you’d want to face is title-chasing Woking.

But that’s the test Hungerford Town face at Bulpit Lane on Saturday (3pm).

And manager Ian Herring is relishing the challenge, just seven days after Crusaders produced another battling performance, only to leave empty-handed after going down 1-0 at home to Welling United.

Hungerford outplayed Welling for long periods, but they missed a penalty and a host of other chances and paid the price when Danny Mills’ 61st-minute goal sealed the points for the visitors.

Herring said: “We dealt with their aerial threat and they only had one shot in the whole, so it was disappointing to get nothing out of the game.

“Hopefully the performance will be the same against Woking, but the result will be different.

“We must have the same attitude and application – that will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.”

Although Hungerford are now four points behind Gloucester City, Herring is still confident his side can haul themselves out of danger.

He said: “We haven’t set a points target – we’ve just got to catch the teams above us.

“There’s still a quarter of the season to go and there will be a lot of twists and turns before the end.

“The lads have plenty of fight, desire and hunger and they will be fighting until the end.

“It’s an important time of the season and if we can put a run of three wins together, the whole picture will change.”

Herring also plans to bring in one or two new faces in the coming week.

He said: “We have five loan players so that’s our capacity. We will look to bring in a bit of experience to help out our young squad.”