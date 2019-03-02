Drink driver banned after crashing work vehicle 

A DRINK-driver who lost control of his car, careering into a ditch and smashing into a tree, had drunk more than twice the legal limit.

Motorist Karl Trimby had to be cut free from the wreckage and was taken to hospital for treatment, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, February 7.

Charlotte Webster, prosecuting, said: “It was just before 9pm when police became aware of a single vehicle accident.

“The defendant had left the road, gone into a ditch and collided with a tree.

“He had to be released from the crash by the emergency services.

“He was, unfortunately, injured, so police took a specimen of blood from him while he was in hospital.”

Mr Trimby, aged 35, of Caistor Close, Calcot, admitted driving a Ford Transit flat bed van in Reading Road, Burghfield, after drinking more than the legal limit on November 29 last year.

Tests showed 177mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system – more than double the legal limit of 80mg.

He also has a previous conviction for drink-driving, the court heard.

Joanne Benn, defending, said: “He made admissions at the roadside and attended a voluntary interview later.

“He wasn’t in a good frame of mind at the time and was going through a tough time in his family life.

“It was a works van he was driving at the time and he has since lost his employment.

“He suffered some injuries and is aware how serious this incident could have been.

“He is grateful that the only person injured was himself.

“He has not consumed any alcohol since the incident and is extremely remorseful.”

Magistrates banned Mr Trimby from driving for 20 months.

In addition, he was fined £207 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.