Emitom 'not the finished article' for Greatrex

LAMBOURN trainer Warren Greatrex believes Emitom is 'not the finished article' after winning the RR Elite National Hunt Novices at Newbury on Friday.

Greatrex was thrilled with the performance from his horse, which finished ahead of the duo Interconnected and Storm Of Intrigue from Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows stables.

Speaking after the race, Greatrex said: "I was worried, because I knew he would have to run a serious race as Tidal Flow is a very good horse and he is rated higher than us.

"He [Emitom] is a very good horse, seriously, because he is laid back and he showed that he can fight - which is another strength to his bone."

And after making it five wins from five, to remain unbeaten, the Lambourn trainer believes Emitom is one of the best he has trained.

"I think he is up there with the best I have ever trained without a shadow of a doubt and he’s not the finished article yet, he is so talented and very special.

"I was pleased that Nicky and Phillip [Hobbs] had runners because I knew he would have to run to a high level today," he added.

In the opening race of the afternoon, Jonjo O'Neill's Ey Up Rocky, priced at 11/1, took victory by five lengths ahead of Eva's Oskar (25/1) in second.

Meanwhile, Henderson's first entry of the day, Malachite (12/1) finished in third place, but during the race both Baddesley Prince and Friday Night Light fell at different hurdles.

Ditcheat-based trainer Paul Nicholls was a winner in the second race of the afternoon as favourite Christopher Wood (6/5) came home in first.

Zizaneur, leading for the majority race, had to settle for second ahead of Faldo (10/3) in third.

Tom Scudamore was able to guide Colin Tizzard's Lillington to victory in the Oakley Coachbuilders Steeple Chase on Friday afternoon.

And despite the pressure from Eddiemaurice, Scudamore held off to win while Admiral's Secret finished in third place.

In the fourth race of the afternoon, Greatrex's Emitom held off fight from Interconnected to take the win.

Meanwhile, Nigel Twiston-Davies enjoyed success in the Rickety Bridge Handicap after Jabulani came home in first place.

Copper Gone West put up a good fight to finish second ahead of Almost Gold in third place.

In the penultimate race of the afternoon, Orchardstown Cross - favourite before the race - came home in first ahead of King's Walk and Brynmawr in second and third respectively.

Dan Skelton's Getariver picked up victory in the final race of the day, ahead of Dylan's Sea Song - priced at 100/1 - in second while Henrietta Bell (11/2) was third.

