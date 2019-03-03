Marshals needed for Parkinson's Walk

THE annual Walk for Parkinson’s at the picturesque Welford Park is taking place on Sunday, April 28.

The event is designed to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s to help to find better treatments and a cure, while supporting everyone affected by the disease.

There are two circular routes to choose from – a 2.5-mile walk or a more challenging 6.5-mile walk, around the Welford Park Estate, home of the Great British Bake Off.

During the walk, participants will cross the River Lambourn, climb the hill to see the cricket pitch and explore the woodland, before crossing the fields and taking in the views of the surrounding countryside.

Dogs are welcome on the walk, but should be kept on leads throughout and car parking is available outside the farm buildings.

On-the-day registration will be available but will be cash only and will cost £15 for adults and £7.50 for under-16s.

Organisers are also keen to find volunteer marshals and car park attendants alongside other roles that need to be filled.

For more information, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/events/walk-parkinsons-welford-park