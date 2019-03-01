Robinson disappointed with officials after Cirencester defeat

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson was left fuming after watching his side crash to a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Cirencester Town on Saturday.

Thatcham looked on course for victory when skipper Scott Rees fired them ahead in the 30th minute.

But Cirencester hit back with a goal in either half to clinch the win that deals Thatcham’s play-off hopes in the Southern League Division 1 South a near-terminal blow.

Robinson, though, was furious with referee Jack Oxenham, who failed to give Kingfishers two penalties.

The Town boss said: We were very unlucky.

“I do not moan about officials because I think they have the hardest job in football, but we had two clear penalties turned down.

“You ask referees to get the big decisions right, but we were on the wrong end of two of them.

“Shane Cooper-Clark was completely wiped out by their keeper and how he [Oxenham] has not given a penalty I do not know.”

Thatcham, though, had enough chances to win the game.

But it was Cirencester’s potent strikeforce of Ben Whitehead and Alan Griffin who sealed victory for their side.

Robinson said: “They had two attempts on goal and scored both – I think their forwards are the best in the league.”

Although the play-offs now look a long way off, Robinson is still pleased with his side’s efforts this season.

He said: “After getting promotion last season, the remit was to stay up and we have achieved that.

“We lost 15 players and three members of staff from the squad that won the FA Vase and, to be honest, it has been mentally and physically tough.

“But we are building for the future. We have consolidated this season and will be looking to move on next season.”

Thatcham face another tough test on Saturday when they travel to Melksham Town.