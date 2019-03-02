Town earn hard fought point against Woking

HUNGERFORD Town held off late pressure from Woking to earn a valuable point in a 1-1 draw at Bulpit Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The game was goalless at the interval, but Crusaders keeper Michael Luyambula was called upon a number of times to keep the visitors out.

Town came out the better side after break and scored the first goal of the afternoon when Danilo Orsi-Dadomo's shot was saved, only for Alfy Whittingham to pounce on the follow-up.

Their lead lasted just 10 minutes as Josh Casey's free-kick sailed all the way into the corner from the right.

And despite late pressure from the promotion hopeful's, the Town players stood their ground to earn a crucial point to assist with their relegation battle.

For a full match report, reaction and images from the game, pick up a copy of next week's Newbury Weekly News, out on Thursday.