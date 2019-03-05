Karate kid Cait is an instant global hit

A HUNGERFORD schoolgirl has won first prize in an international charity karate competition – in her first-ever contest.

Year 8 pupil at John O’ Gaunt School, 13-year-old Caitriona Durack, won first place in the competition organised by Cancer Research at Crystal Palace in London.

Caitriona had only became a black belt in December and was entering the competition to see what it would be like – and ended up winning.

She has only been doing karate for three-and-a-half years after being encouraged by her mother, who had taken up the sport.

Now she does it regularly and even teaches children and adults the moves.

Caitriona, a member of the Lambourn-based Matt Ward Karate Club, said: “I only went for experience and didn’t expect to win.

“I didn’t believe I had won. I was really, really happy. People were crying and it was unbelievable.”

John O’Gaunt School headteacher Alan Henderson said: “This is an incredible achievement in Caitriona’s first ever competition. We are so thrilled for her.”