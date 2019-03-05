Newbury pancake race takes place today

HUNDREDS of people are expected to gather in the Market Place today to cheer on Newbury's top tossers.

The pan-tastic Newbury Pancake Race will see teams compete for the title of Newbury Pancake Champions of 2019.

This will again be sponsored by the Newbury Weekly News.

Entrants will also battle for the Best Dressed Team award, sponsored by Henwick Properties, and Pancake Tosser of the Year, sponsored by Gecko Communications.

The races start at noon in the Market Place and will be followed by the traditional pancake lunch in St Nicolas Church hall, which costs £6.

The races and lunch are organised by Soroptimist International Newbury and District and all proceeds will be donated to the Eight Bells for Mental Health charity.

