Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Council tax to rise and funding to Corn Exchange cut

West Berkshire Council approved its budget last night

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Newbury corn exchange AB

COUNCIL tax will rise by 2.99 per cent from April.

Funding for some public services, including the Corn Exchange in Newbury, will also be reduced or cut entirely.

West Berkshire Council has been forced to find around £7m of savings in 2019/20 due to a reduction in government funding combined with an increase in the demand for its services.

The council was asked to approve its budget at a meeting last night.

For all the reaction and a full report of the meeting, pick up a copy of the Newbury Weekly News tomorrow.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

"West Berkshire residents love their cars"

"West Berkshire residents love their cars"

Drink driver banned after crashing work vehicle

Drink driver banned after crashing work vehicle

Newbury's Castle School is outstanding

Newbury's Castle School is outstanding

Primary school's Oftsed rating soars

Primary school's Oftsed rating soars

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33