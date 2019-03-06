Council tax to rise and funding to Corn Exchange cut

COUNCIL tax will rise by 2.99 per cent from April.

Funding for some public services, including the Corn Exchange in Newbury, will also be reduced or cut entirely.

West Berkshire Council has been forced to find around £7m of savings in 2019/20 due to a reduction in government funding combined with an increase in the demand for its services.

The council was asked to approve its budget at a meeting last night.

For all the reaction and a full report of the meeting, pick up a copy of the Newbury Weekly News tomorrow.