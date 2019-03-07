Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, jurors have heard how the man who killed his girlfriend had assaulted her numerous times before.

Also in this week's paper, there will be council tax rises and more cuts after West Berkshire Council approved its budget.

Meanwhile, an inquest into the death of John Wright, who killed Thatcham barmaid Janine Bowater before hanging himself in jail, heard how prison failings allowed him to take his own life.

In Hampshire this week, a Pamber Heath man has appeared in court after pleading guilty to assault and Kingsclere cemetery is set to get a revamp.

In Hungerford news, the substance found in the River Lambourn has been confirmed as the potentially deadly asbestos.

Also got ten pages of sport and five pages of arts and entertainment.

All this and more for just £1.

 

