West Berkshire Council to install solar panels on its buildings

WEST Berkshire Council will soon be installing solar panels on a number of its buildings as part of a major drive to reduce carbon costs.

The scheme will see the council invest £750,000 over the next three years into generating cleaner energy, which the local authority says will also accrue revenue savings of around £30,000 a year.

This saving estimate is based on Business Energy Industrial Strategy models and industry standards, but the final decision would be based on actual figures provided by tenders from potential contractors.

It is hoped that the tender exercise could start by the end of this month.

Once awarded, it would take in the region of six months to install and for energy generation to start.

The scheme was approved at a full district council meeting on Tuesday.

West Berkshire Council executive member for environment and countryside Jeanette Clifford (Con, Northcroft) welcomed the scheme, which she hailed as a significant step forward in the fight against climate change.

Mrs Clifford said: “This scheme is a winner on at least three fronts. We see it as saving money, making money and reducing carbon emissions – and that’s absolutely vital in the face of the threat of climate change.

“Should the business case be approved, we will start with a pilot that will generate at least 600,000 kWh a year.

“That’s enough to power around 150 average UK homes, so it’s a good start.

“The pilot will cover the costs of capital, generate substantial annual savings and eliminate the emission of 270 tonnes of carbon a year.

“And once we’re underway, we’re ambitious to grow it from there.

“We are already evaluating other opportunities in green generation and storage that will be good for the residents of West Berkshire.

“And as this is about securing our long-term sustainable future, that even includes residents yet to be born.”