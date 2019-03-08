Aldi targets teen cancer

STAFF and shoppers at Aldi’s Newbury store have helped to donate more than £3,000 to Teenage Cancer Trust as part of the supermarket’s efforts to raise £5m for the charity over five years.

Employees at the London Road store joined staff across the region by taking part in a variety of fundraising initiatives, including an inflatable obstacle run, which alone raised £1,115.

Aldi’s corporate responsibility managing director Fritz Walleczek said: “It’s been fantastic to see our colleagues and members of the local community coming together to support Teenage Cancer Trust and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to support so many young people facing cancer.

“Our teams continue to come up with even more creative new ways to raise funds and will carry on doing so to help us edge even closer to our £5m target.”

The efforts of the Newbury store has helped Aldi to raise more than £90,000 in the South East.

This has enabled Teenage Cancer Trust to fund an additional two nurses to provide support for young people living with cancer in the region.

Aldi first began supporting Teenage Cancer Trust in January 2017.

Teenage Cancer Trust chief executive Kate Collins said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the passionate and enthusiastic support that Aldi’s team and customers are giving to young people with cancer.

“Every pound raised has been vital in allowing us to protect and grow our specialist service to ensure young people get access to the very best treatment, care and support possible and are treated as young people first, cancer patient second.”

Teenage Cancer Trust delivers care and support to young people aged 13 to 24 who have been diagnosed with cancer.