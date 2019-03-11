Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Another bike theft in Newbury

Police appeal for information

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

police

THAMES Valley Police are calling for information on a mountain bike stolen from Jubilee Road, Newbury.

Between 8pm on March 6 and 7.15am on March 7 offender(s) broke into an outbuilding stealing a Giant mountain bike with a child seat attached in Jubilee Road, Newbury.    

If anyone has information about this incident please fill out the online form by clicking https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or contact the 24 hour Police Enquiry Centre on 101 (Ref 43190070595)

