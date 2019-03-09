Newbury pub raises £2,000 for children's charity

A NEWBURY pub presented a cheque for £2,000 to local children’s charity Dingley’s Promise last month.

Customers and staff at the Plough on the Green raised the money over the Christmas and New Year period by hosting a variety of events.

These included a Christmas raffle, Boxing Day race night, tombolas, cake sales, sales of homemade holly wreaths, a New Year party and regular quiz nights.

The cheque was presented to Dingley’s Promise chairman David Ormrod and West Berkshire (Newbury) centre manager Abi Preston–Rees, who thanked landlady Emma Winter for the generous donation.