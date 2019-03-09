Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury pub raises £2,000 for children's charity

Money for Dingley's Promise raised through a variety of events

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Pub raises £2k for Dingley's Promise

A NEWBURY pub presented a cheque for £2,000 to local children’s charity Dingley’s Promise last month.

Customers and staff at the Plough on the Green raised the money over the Christmas and New Year period by hosting a variety of events.

These included a Christmas raffle, Boxing Day race night, tombolas, cake sales, sales of homemade holly wreaths, a New Year party and regular quiz nights.

The cheque was presented to Dingley’s Promise chairman  David Ormrod and West Berkshire (Newbury) centre manager Abi Preston–Rees, who thanked landlady Emma Winter for the generous donation.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Masked gang attacks and tries to rob 'vulnerable' Hungerford 16-year-old

police

Council tax to rise and funding to Corn Exchange cut

Council tax to rise and funding to Corn Exchange cut

Essential guide

Family announcements

Climate change protest in Newbury tonight

Climate change protest in Newbury tonight

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33