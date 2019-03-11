Pangbourne cheese shop up for two awards

CHEESE Etc, The Pangbourne Cheese Shop, has been shortlisted for two national awards.

The shop is one of four selected in the Cheesemonger category at the Farm Shop and Deli Awards.

For the second year in a row, it is also a finalist in The Shop of the Year awards run by The Guild of Fine Food.

The shop has been visited by a mystery shopper and an independent judge over the past couple of months.

Shop owner and cheesemonger Jen Grimstone-Jones said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been recognised for our cheese knowledge and for providing outstanding customer service.

“We take time to listen to our customers and if we can make something happen for them, we will.

“It’s the little things that count.”

Judges acknowledged the shop’s Flexi Delivery Service, where customers in Reading, Newbury, Thatcham and surrounding areas can order cheese from www.cheese-etc.co.uk

As long as they are flexible regarding delivery times, there is no minimum order and no delivery charge.

If customers don’t have access to the internet, they can phone the shop to place their order.

This means they can receive cheese to their door even if they can’t visit the shop in person.

The winners of the Shop of the Year awards will be announced at the Fine Food Show North in Harrogate in March.

Meanwhile, the winners of the Farm Shop and Deli Awards will be announced at the Farm Shop and Deli Show at the NEC in Birmingham in April.