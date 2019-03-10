Small, but big-hearted Naja would love a new home

NAJA is an eight-year-old German shepherd who loves to shower her two-legged friends with affection.

She is easy-going, but will need patient owners who can help her adjust and settle. However, it won’t take her long to start making friends.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Naja is a very unique girl. We have never met a German shepherd so small.

“We adore her sweet personality and loving character.

“Once she settles into a new home she is going to make a wonderful addition for a very lucky family.

“She would enjoy a quieter home, where she can settle at her own pace and adjust to her new surroundings.

“She has good basic training and has lived in a home before, but would enjoy learning more in her new home as she settles – she enjoys brain games to help her keep busy.

“She enjoys being around people and loves to make new friends, so a home with owners who can be around for a majority of the day and build up her time left alone would be ideal.

“Naja must live with a small female dog. She enjoys the company of other dogs, but loves small terriers.

“She could potentially live with children 11 years and over who are happy to help her settle in.”

Could she be the one for you?

If you’re the one for Naja, call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk