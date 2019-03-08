Plenty of points still up for grabs for Hungerford

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring says his side has the belief to maintain their National League South status after a hard-earned draw with Woking.

The Crusaders held the title challengers to a 1-1 draw at Bulpit Lane and, as a result, remain four points from safety.

With plenty of games still left to play, including a trip to relegation rivals Weston-super-Mare on Saturday, Herring believes his side can get the points they need.

“There are nine games left and, like I keep saying, we can’t worry about anyone else,” he said. “There are 27 points on offer, a lot of football and there will be a lot of twists and turns, but we have to keep concentrating on ourselves.

“Everyone is going to write us off, but who would have thought we would have got a point against Woking?

“We did, inside that dressing room, and we believe we can catch Gloucester City and maybe those teams above them.”

Alfy Whittingham put Town ahead, but an equaliser from Josh Casey earned the Cards a point.

“I was pleased with the point in the end,” admitted Herring. “I was a little bit harsh with the players at half-time, but they responded and everyone to a man was outstanding.

“Woking threw everything at us – they have some big players and, although we rode our luck at times, we got a valuable point.”

After a goalless first half, Herring revealed he demanded more from his side.

Crusaders keeper Michael Luyambula was called upon a number of times and played a big part in keeping Woking out.

And Herring said: “He is a young keeper who has got a lot to learn. Earlier in the season, things bounced off him, but he’s shown that he has improved.

“He is learning and developing, but the most important thing is that he has got the right attitude and he is big for our team.”

The Town boss was also thrilled to see Whittingham score again.

He said: “It’s fantastic – Alfy has got himself on the scoresheet due to his sheer energy.

“His attitude and energy is fantastic and along with Matt [Jones], their work-rate filters through the team.”

Herring handed a start to Mike Jones, who recently rejoined the club from Chippenham Town.

He said: “I have played with him for a long time. I wanted him back at the start of the season and it’s great to have him back.

“He has a great attitude and he’ll lead by example and the squad can feed off that.”