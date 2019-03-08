Masked gang attacks and tries to rob 'vulnerable' Hungerford 16-year-old

A VIOLENT, masked gang has attacked and tried to rob a "vulnerable" boy in Hungerford.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident and would like to speak , in particular, to a woman who witnessed the assault.

The robbery happened around 6.30pm on Wednesday, March 6, at the junction of Smitham Bridge Road and Marsh Lane.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "The victim, a vulnerable 16-year-old boy, was approached by four offenders. One of the offenders then punched and kicked the victim before asking him to hand over his phone."

The boy was able to escape and reported the incident to a member of the public at St Lawrence’s Church.

Another member of the public, a woman wearing a light coloured jacket, was walking a dog along Smitham Bridge Road at the time of the incident, and officers would like to speak to her about what she witnessed.

The first offender, who assaulted the victim, is described as male, approximately 6ft 4ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing dark clothing; his face was covered and he spoke with a deep voice using slang language.

The second offender is a male around 17-years-old, approximately 6ft 1in tall, of stocky build with short brown hair and a stubble beard. He was wearing dark clothing with a face covering.

The third and fourth offenders are described as also wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.

The victim sustained a minor injury to his finger but did not require hospital treatment. No property was taken during the incident.

Investigating Officer, PC Mark Harris based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses following this incident to come forward.

“In particular I would like to hear from the woman who was walking a dog along Smitham Bridge Road at the time of the incident, as she may information vital to our investigation.

“Anyone who has information about this incident can report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190070271. Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”